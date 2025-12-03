Who is Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus's fiance? 4 things you should know

DEBOLINA ROY
Maxx Morando is a musician from the United States with an impressive variety of drums and percussion instruments. He is currently a member of the band Liily but was previously a member of the punk band The Regrettes. He is a drummer, guitarist and a music composer.
Maxx Morando met Miley Cyrus in 2021 through a mutual friend and was instantly drawn to each other. After only a short time together on their first date, they decided to have a serious relationship, which eventually led to their engagement.
Maxx has worked in fashion design, alongside designer Shane Kastl, developing outfits for various events and parties. His artistic flair often blends into Miley’s creative projects too.
Maxx and Miley connect through creativity, from music to style. He’s been involved with some of her artistic work behind the scenes, and Miley has described their relationship as supportive, grounding, and authentic.