4 reasons why you need hand creams even if you use a moisturiser

Udisha
Targeted benefits
Hand creams are specifically aimed at moisturising your hands, which is the most exposed and overused part of your body. While its aim is to moisturise and repair, just like moisturisers, hand creams help protect the hand from irritation, dryness or even cracking.
Higher concentration
Hands creams have a relatively higher oil concentration, making it thicker and more nourishing than moisturisers. Our palms have a unique skin texture that can be protected using hand creams.
Added protection
Hand creams are packed with antioxidants and anti-ageing agents that help in maintaining the elasticity of the hands which is exposed to all sorts of work on a daily basis. It offers greater protection than general moisturisers including protection from sun damage.
Helps protect nails and cuticles
Hand creams also help maintain our nails and cuticles, providing nourishment. They keep them healthy so that become soft, shiny and stronger, giving you pretty hands.