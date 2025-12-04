Stranger Things 5: Love Vecna? 5 things to know about the star behind it, Jamie Campbell Bower

Ujjainee Roy
Built his horror role from scratch
For Stranger Things Season 4, Bower spent up to eight hours a day in prosthetic makeup to transform into Vecna, the show largely used practical effects instead of CGI, meaning most of what you see on screen is physically him.
He’s no stranger to dark, dramatic roles
Long before Vecna, he built a cult following as Caius in The Twilight Saga, Young Grindelwald in Harry Potter films, and Titus in Sweeney Todd — often cast as intense or moody characters.
Music is his first love
Bower is the frontman of the punk-rock band Counterfeit. He’s said that music is where he feels most at home creatively, touring extensively across Europe and the UK outside of acting.
Almost quit acting before Vecna
He’s admitted that he was close to stepping away from acting altogether due to burnout and dissatisfaction with the industry, until the audition for Vecna reignited his passion.