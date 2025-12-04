Waking up in the morning feels like a struggle? Here are a few things you should do

Udisha
Expose yourself to sunlight
To jolt your body out of sleep mode in the morning, expose yourself to some natural light. Sunlight is known to to boost serotonin levels which is extremely useful for a healthy sleep cycle.
Drink water
Hydrating yourself first thing in the morning really helps lessen the morning grogginess. Keep a bottle ready so that you can wake up and drink at least a glass of water.
Fix your sleep cycle
Having an erratic sleep cycle is makes waking up in the morning harder. Go to sleep at a fixed time, and get at least 7-8 hours of sleep so that you wake up fresh and ready for the day.
Lessen screen time
Scrolling your phones before and after sleep is a dealbreaker. Phones and other electronics cause eye fatigue and make it difficult for you to get a solid, peaceful sleep. Not getting proper sleep makes waking up a struggle.