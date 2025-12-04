Who is Kriti Sanon's sister's fiancé Stebin Ben? 4 things to know about

DEBOLINA ROY
From an early age, Stebin Ben cultivated a love for music in his hometown of Bhopal, India. Upon finishing his education, he made the leap from Bhopal to Mumbai with nothing but a vision and a hope that his voice could lead to success in the music industry.
When "Thoda Thoda Pyaar" became a massive hit across India, it put Stebin on the radar of millions of listeners nationwide. This was the first step in establishing Stebin as one of the leading artists within the genre of romance
Stebin is inspiring because of his diversity. He effortlessly transitions from indie pop to ballads to mainstream Bollywood, giving each genre a distinct flavour. His wide-ranging talents have made him one of the most sought-after partners in the music industry by music labels and composers
Even with the fame's popularity, Stebin keeps it real both on and off stage. He's been clear in the media that he is single and his primary focus is on developing his music and career.