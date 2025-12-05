Chandigarh exhibition focuses on the primordial step in art – drawing

Subhadrika Sen
This group show is entirely dedicated to the art of drawing celebrating the gallery's fifth anniversary. “This anniversary felt like the right moment to present a show with ambition and depth", says founder Mehak Bhan.
The display brings together veteran masters and emerging voices in the field of art.
Blueprint focuses on the most primordial form of art – drawing- which is the first step in art through which stems thought, ideas, techniques and more.
Curator Avijit Dutta mentions, “The exhibition is a start of a search for the raw core within an artist's psyche that may be first identified in the purest art form.”
Blueprint: What Lines Say is on display at 105Arts, Chandigarh till January 5, 2026 between 12pm – 6 pm (Sundays closed)