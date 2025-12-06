5 ways you can make your sheet masks more effective

Udisha
Use toner first
Sheet masks can be made more effective if we prep are skin before. Wash your face with warm water and a cleanser and use a toner before applying sheet mask. This helps the pores open up, allowing the serum to go deeper.
Exfoliate beforehand
Exfoliation helps you get rid of the dead skin cells, making your skin clean before it can absorb all the nourishment from the sheet mask.
Use tools for better absorption
Skincare tools such as gua sha and jade rollers are very effective when it comes to increasing blood circulation. Use these tools while your sheet mask is on your face. It will help your screen absorb the serum, addressing deep-seated problems.
Trim your mask
It is perfectly alright to adjust your mask according to your facial structure. You can make small slits where the sheet mask is not sitting well and customise it in a way that your entire face is covered.
It should not stay on longer than required
Sheet masks are usually supposed to be on for 15-20 mins. More time does not mean more nourishment. If you let the sheet mask sit for more than the stipulated time, it ends up absorbing moisture from your skin. So, maintain the time and massage in the remaining serum with your hands.