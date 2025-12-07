5 rare animals that can only be seen in winters

Udisha
Red Fox
Found in India's Himalayas, the red foxes, who usually live in higher altitudes, come down to hunt during winters. Their journey to the lower elevations enable us to catch a glimpse of this rarely seen animal.
Snowy Owl
These owls are found in the tundra region of the Arctic circle and may be spotted in the higher altitudes of North America during winter. Rarely, they are seen in Europe but only if they are desperate to hunt.
Siberian Crane
A popular winter migratory bird, the Siberian crane flies thousands of kilometres from its habitat to India and China where they are spotted by visitors solely in the winter months after which they fly back.
Arctic Fox
The snow-white arctic foxes are seen only in winter months when they have a thicker fur. In the cold months, they come out in the open to search for food, making the rare sighting possible.
Harp Seal Pups
Only seen during the cold, winter months, these seals are known for their unusual fur coat. Found in the Arctic and North Atlantic regions, they stay put on the cold ice and once winter is over, shed their fur.