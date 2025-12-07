5 surprising Hollywood godparents you didn't know about

DEBOLINA ROY
Country music icon Dolly Parton has not only been a mother figure but also a godmother to Miley Cyrus since her childhood. They have a bond that they have publicly acknowledged and that, lately, made the news as Dolly was giving her health updates and Miley was by her side.
One of the most influential film directors in Hollywood, Steven Spielberg, is the godfather of Gwyneth Paltrow, and a close friend of the family who has often talked about his significant role in her life. Their relationship goes way back to the friendship between Spielberg and Paltrow's parents.
When Lady Gaga was chosen by Elton John to be the godmother of his sons, the pop icon didn't hesitate to accept the role, which Elton has talked about with a lot of affection during his interviews. Gaga's few family moments with the boys that she shares on the quiet are a testament to the fact that they are very friendly off the stage.
Jamie Lee Curtis has gone public and expressed her delight in being a godmother to Jake Gyllenhaal (and his sister Maggie), participating in his milestones and referring to the support she gives her godchildren as the most sacred side of her life.
One of the surprising associations is possibly that Macaulay Culkin, the Home Alone actor, is Paris Jackson's godfather, the daughter of Michael Jackson. When Macaulay turned into a child star, Michael and Macaulay made a deep, lasting friendship. Paris refers to him as one who was like a shield, a source of encouragement, and someone who has always been there when her life took significant turns.