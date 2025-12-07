5 things to know about Lady Eliza Spencer, Diana's niece

DEBOLINA ROY
Lady Eliza Spencer has been gaining large amounts of traction on Social Media due to her uncanny resemblance to Princess Diana. From facial shapes all the way to her fashion choices, Lady Eliza is frequently referred to as the modern Princess Diana.
For many years, both Eliza and her twin sister Lady Amelia believed that they were fraternal twins. With the help of a recent DNA Test, the twins found out that they are identical twins.
Lady Eliza Spencer had the privilege to develop without the scrutiny of the British tabloids and to be raised in Cape Town. This move shielded her from British media attention and gave her a warm, grounded upbringing away from the royal spotlight.
In recent months, Eliza has quickly become one of the leading names in the fashion industry. From runway shows in London to international award shows, she is now creating a new fashion persona for herself, separate from what has been done by her relatives.
Lady Eliza Spencer and Channing Millerd have been in a long-term relationship since they met while Channing was living in London as a stockbroker. Although both continue to attend various high-profile social functions together, they each make every effort to protect their private life from the media.