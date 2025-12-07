Have combination skin? Introduce these 4 steps to your winter skincare

Dharitri Ganguly
Combination skin can be fairly unpredictable at times. While on dry, windy days your skin can feel extra tight, dry and chapped or on a little humid day, your face might just feel a sticky. The secret to a rather crazy type of skin is being gentle with them. Here are four steps that you might choose to do.
Gentle cleansing
As mentioned earlier, being gentle is the key to handle a combination skin. Throw away the harsh soaps from your cupboard and switch it with a crreamy or hydrating and mild cleanser that can remove build-up and oil without making it extra dry by stripping off your ntural oils.
Adding a layer of niacinamide serum for extra moisture
Post the cleansing, lock your hydration by using an alcohol-free toner first, and then by using a niacinamide or hyaluronic acid serum.
Stragetic moisturising
Why stragetic? Because combination skin needs moisturising strategies, to keep the entire face and neck soft and supple. Apply a light gel moisturiser to the oily T-zone area, and a creamy, hydrating moisturiser to the rest of the face.
Indoor SPF
No matter the season, wearing an SPF has become a must. Run a humidifier to control misture at home, and wear a broad spectrum SPF 30++ even when indoors. https://www.indulgexpress.com/web-stories