Japanese plants that survive outside the country and offer a zen vibe

Subhadrika Sen
The Dwarf Mondo Grass:
Also known as the Ophiopogon japonicas, this is the most common plant that is used to line up pathways. These are extremely tough and can survive with low maintenance.
Spirea japonica
Add a pop of colour to any landscape with these plants which have a bunch of whitish to pinkish flowers surrounded by green leaves.
Forest Grass
These are perfect as an overlay in your backyard on which you can walk barefoot and soak in the dewy mistiness in the mornings.
Pieris japonica
These beautiful long strands of white hanging flowers make the space very picturesque.
Hinoki Cypress
They survive well in sunlight to partly shaded atmosphere along with moist soil. These are slow-growing, yet elegant plants which give structure to your gardens.