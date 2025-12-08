6 realistic New Year resolutions you can easily keep

Udisha
Eat healthy
This new year, prioritise your health and cut down on junk and processed food. Eat your greens and healthy amount of protein and carbs and remember to take your meals on time.
Fix your sleep cycle!
Stop the late night scrolling and have a fixed sleep cycle. Ensure that you get 7-9 hours of sleep every day to have a healthy, functioning body.
Spend some time with yourself
In this fast-paced world, it is important that you set some time aside for yourself, and treat yourself to a solo date or a solo trip at least once a year. Instead of depending on people for a good time, start enjoying your own company.
Learn a new skill
It is important that you update yourself and work towards making yourself better. This new year, take the resolution to learn something new: a new language, a skill like cooking or driving, or just take a small course!
Manage your finances well
Adulting comes with many challenges and one of them is to learn to deal with your finances wisely. If you have a tendency to spend more, make a budget for yourself and stick to it. And always remember to save for the future and all your big dreams.
Document your moments-big or small
It is very important to document your life and all the important moments- happy or not. In 2026, keep a tab of the time you have spent in the form of pictures, memento or journals, so that you can look back at them in the future.