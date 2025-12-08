7 winter warmer foods that you cannot give a miss

Subhadrika Sen
Soups
A warm bowl of soup- be it chicken sweet corn or hot and sour, all you need as comfort food.
Khichdi
Ditch the rains, Khichdi with a teaspoon of pure ghee can be your new winter warmer favourite.
Asian Hotpot
One bowl packed with proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins and more. Its healthy and nutritious.
Mulled wine
Make yourself some home-made mulled wine this season and enjoy as you binge watch those pending series.
Gajar Ka Halwa
A classic dessert that provides warmth during the winter.
Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti
Is a seasonal dish that cannot be missed.
Laddoo
Be it besan, motichoor or ghee, one laddoo a day, keeps the cold away!