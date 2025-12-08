Best organic wines to help avoid cheap wine headaches

Domaine Bousquet Organic Malbec

The sour cherry notes in this Malbec come from a cooler climate, which at a higher point in the Andes remains salty and fresh all year round. The purity and natural acidity of the wine are a result of the cooler temperatures in which the grapes are grown. It offers deep flavour but not overly heavy, thus it has become a go-to organic red for everyday drinking.