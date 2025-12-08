Top 5 highest-paid Bollywood celebs for wedding performances

DEBOLINA ROY
Shah Rukh Khan has been named as one of the highest-paid Bollywood celebs for weddings. Many lists published this year have shown that he can charge anywhere from ₹5-6 crore for performing at or making appearances at weddings.
As an energetic performer, Akshay Kumar has established himself amongst the highest-paid Bollywood celebs for weddings. Sources indicate that his fee ranges from ₹4-6 crore for weddings that want the highest quality performance.
Salman Khan continues to be one of the most sought-after names when it comes to booking him for weddings and private events. According to many sources, his fee for weddings starts at ₹4-5.5 crore, with variability for travel distance, the type of performance and the scale of the event.
Like many of the current top choices for wedding bookings, Deepika Padukone does have a lower booking fee than most male superstars, ranging from ₹3.5-4.5 crore for premium bookings.
Ranveer Singh is a high-energy performer with a lot of charisma to attract large crowds at wedding performances and events. The current standard booking price lists show that his fee for performance at weddings or large events is between ₹3-4 crores.