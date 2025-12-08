What is the Group of Death in FIFA?

Group of Death in World Cup 2026

the Group of Death is not a fixed label, it is an unofficial label conferred by critics and fans. For the 2026 World Cup, there are two groups that might have the label: Group I (France, Senegal, Intercontinental Playoff Winner 2, Norway) and Group L (England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama).

Once the winner of the playoff is confirmed, we can know which among the groups will be the toughest next year.