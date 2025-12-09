4 types of embroidery on winter shawls

Udisha
Sozni Embroidery
A native Kashmiri embroidery, sozni embroidery primarily uses silk or cotton threads. Marked by its finesse, this embroidery uses floral motives and depict elegance and intricacy.
Tilla Embroidery
This luxurious embroidery once adorned royal blood. A very popular zari embroidery, these extravagant shawls are usually worn during festivals and special occasions such as weddings.
Gulabdar Embroidery
This embroidery draws its inspiration from Kashmiri vistas and Mughal motifs. The primary motif of this embroidery is the rose flower that is interpreted in various ways using silk threads that create elegant embroidery on shawls.
Aari Embroidery
Another festival favourite, aari embroidery follows chain stitch pattern to create floral patterns. Known for its graceful look, these Kashmiri shawls are slightly more affordable.