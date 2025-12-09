5 signs you are suffering from holiday depression

DEBOLINA ROY
Not being able to stop feeling low, shedding tears, or being emotionally numb for several days, even if you are surrounded by celebrations, might be an early signal of holiday depression.
If generally small problems seem bigger than usual and social or family pressures make you feel irritated, anxious, or emotionally exhausted, then these may be signs of being overwhelmed.
Not going to events, cancelling plans, or isolating yourself, especially if you have never done this before, can indicate holiday depression.
Whether it is sleeping too much or too little, overeating, or losing appetite completely, these are some of the physical signs that are often associated with holiday depression.
The holidays have a way of making people feel lonelier, reminding them of past loss and of emotions that haven’t been resolved, thus making this time of the year very difficult.