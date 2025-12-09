Oiling hair in winters? Here are 4 hair oils that can aggravate your dandruff

Dharitri Ganguly

Come winters, come dry, flaky scalp and dandruff. As the old saying goes, it's just dry scalp, take a hot oil massage. But doctors rather suggest now that hair oils can actually aggravate your problem, especially if your scalp is oily. Oil feed the Malassezia fungus which causes dandruff or create buildup, worsening flakes and irritation. Here are four oils that will aggravate your dandruff.

Coconut oil

The OG hair oil can actually make oily scalps worse by feeding the dandruff-causing fungus, especially if left in the scalp/hair for very long or overnight.

Olive oil

Though it is lighter, it too might create a ground for the dandruff-causing malassezia fungus, exacerbating dandruff

Castor oil

Castor oil is anyway a very thick and sticky. While it has a lot of benefits, especially when it comes to haircare, boosting hair growth, it can worsen the condition if you have dandruff.

Mustard oil

Other thick oils, like that of mustard oil can easily block follicles or attract dirt particles, which can lead to buildup and fungal issues.

