Oiling hair in winters? Here are 4 hair oils that can aggravate your dandruff

Come winters, come dry, flaky scalp and dandruff. As the old saying goes, it's just dry scalp, take a hot oil massage. But doctors rather suggest now that hair oils can actually aggravate your problem, especially if your scalp is oily. Oil feed the Malassezia fungus which causes dandruff or create buildup, worsening flakes and irritation. Here are four oils that will aggravate your dandruff.