4 habits that are harming your immunity

Udisha
Poor sleep cycle
A good sleep cycle is very important to lead a healthy. Sleeping less than 7-8 hours affects your immunity and leads to several health issues. Moreover, sleeping or waking up too late is equally harmful.
Dependence on medicines
Taking medications frequently to address even the smallest of ailments is a huge red flag. Do not pop antibiotics like candies. Depending on medicines compromises your immune system making it incapable of fighting off diseases naturally.
Unhealthy diet
If you habitually eat oily, fried or processed food, you are depriving your body of necessary nutrients, which is weakening your immunity. Your immune system derives strength from the consumption of healthy food rich in vitamins, minerals etc.
Not drinking adequate water
Drinking enough water has more benefits than you think. Dehydration leads to a decrease in protective mucus which affects the functioning of our immune cells. Drink water at regular intervals to make your immune system stronger.