4 new Christmas movie releases to watch out for this year

Udisha
Man vs Baby
Set to release on December 11, 2025, this is the sequel to the 2022 film, Man vs. Bee. Rowan Atkinson, who lays Trevor Bingley in both films is expected to win the hearts of fans once more with this holiday slapstick adventure.
Goodbye June
This movie will mark actor Kate Winslet's directorial debut. This Christmas movie promises to take the audience on an emotional ride as four siblings come together to bid goodbye to their sick mother, played by Helen Mirren. The movie is scheduled to release on Christmas Eve.
Not your ordinary holiday mush, but this movie promises some thrill. Underpaid worker Sophia and Nick decide to steal from Sophia's exploitative boss, Maxwell Sterling but things take a romantic turn. This movie has released on Netflix on November 26.
This movie has already created quite the noise when Priyanka Chopra released a desi version of "Last Christmas" set to feature in the film. However, this movie, currently running in theatres, has already been highly criticised.