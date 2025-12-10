4 simple exercises to prevent joint pain

Udisha
Walking
Just like hinges need oil to run smooth, human joints must be exposed to movement. Brisk walking everyday even for a few minutes will keep your joints flexible, preventing pain.
Cycling
Cycling on a regular basis is extremely helpful for your joints which helps you stay active without it being too hard on your joints. Cycling not only prevents joint pain caused from stiffness, but also strengthens muscles.
Yoga
Stretching your body helps keep your joints perfectly healthy. Easy yoga stretches will help you stay flexible and will get rid of any sign of joint issues.
Squats
If you want some more challenge, squats are the way to go. This exercise strengthens your muscles such as hamstrings which become shock absorbers for your joints, preventing injury. Do it for a few seconds daily and your joints will be as good as new.