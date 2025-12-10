4 things to know about Wednesday's Aunt Ophelia

Udisha
Who is Ophelia?
Hester Frump has another daughter named Ophelia Frump, which makes her Morticia Addams' sister. Unlike Morticia who is a Dove, Ophelia is a Raven and has psychic abilities, just like Wednesday. Eva Green is set to play Ophelia in Wednesday season 3.
Are Ophelia's powers dangerous?
Ophelia's powers are not reliable and even Morticia agrees. Her powers gave her tremendous potential but also caused her psyche to go awry. Her mental instability turned her relationship with her power into obsession. Morticia had revealed that in a fit of extending her power beyond limit, Ophelia suffered from psychosis.
Ophelia's mysterious disappearance
Just like Wednesday, Ophelia Frump sheds black tears when her power becomes to much for her to break. After she fell into psychosis, Ophelia was sent to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital but soon, she vanished without a trace. However, in the latest development, Wednesday vision told her that her aunt is still alive.
The prophecy
Wednesday's vision further revealed to her that Ophelia has been locked in a cell where she had scribbled a harrowing message: "Wednesday must die". The mystery will unravel itself in the show's third season.