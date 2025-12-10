5 things to know about Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer

DEBOLINA ROY
Amelia Spencer (July 1992) is the only daughter of Charles Earl Spencer and Victoria Aitken. Thus, she is the niece of Princess Diana, and she also has a twin sister (Lady Eliza Spencer), belonging to an aristocratic family in Britain with very strong connections to the royal family that go back many generations.
Amelia was raised mainly in Cape Town, where her family moved to get away from the intense media interest in the royal family, although she was born in the United Kingdom. This distance helped Amelia develop a calm and grounded personality.
Before working in fashion, Amelia was a successful wedding planner in South Africa. She planned a significant number of high-end events. Currently, she is a model with Storm Model Management and continues to grow her career as a stylist, working in various ad campaigns and walking the red carpet with her twin sister.
Lady Amelia married her long-time boyfriend Greg Mallett in March 2023, at a beautiful mountain-top wedding near Cape Town. The site has great significance to her as it was where she was raised, fell in love, and where she feels at home. The wedding was very personal to Lady Amelia.
Amelia Spencer has made a name for herself in high-end fashion at events across the globe, including Cannes, The Royal Ascot, and The Fashion Awards. Her sophisticated, classy fashion reflects not only the style and elegance of her aunt but also has secured her multiple creative ambassadorial jobs and appearances in some of the world's leading publications and brands.