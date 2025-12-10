5 unknown and interesting facts about Santa Claus village

DEBOLINA ROY
Santa Claus Village is in Rovaniemi, Finland, on the Arctic Circle. It is the place that is officially Santa’s home, where anyone can meet him all the time, not only at Christmas.
The most wonderful thing about Santa Claus Village is the line of the Arctic Circle that is very prominently shown. People can actually cross it and get a certificate as a souvenir of the time.
Actually, there are millions of letters to Santa that are sent to this place on a yearly basis. The Santa Claus Main Post Office is sorting the mail that is coming from almost every country, and a special postmark from the Arctic Circle is on it.
Santa Claus Village is not a seasonal attraction only for the winter. It is available throughout the year. Different experiences are provided in each season, from the magical winter covered with snow to the visits during the Midnight Sun in summer.
Guests can also take an authentic reindeer ride, learn about the traditional Finnish culture, and get involved in the Arctic activities, making Santa Claus Village a place that is beyond just having your photo taken.