6 drinks to try this winter beyond mulled wine and hot chocolate

Subhadrika Sen
Chai Latte: is not your regular milk tea. With whole spices, ginger and steamed milk, which is made sweet with honey or maple syrup, here’s your perfect cuppa of breakfast drink.
Irish coffee: Coffee with a Irish whiskey elixir topped with whipped cream is the perfect drink to warm your bones.
Hot spiced-apple cider: Sweet with a slightly sour after-taste, all you need is to simmer apple cider with whole spices, orange and star anise; and add brown sugar to balance the flavours.
Ginger- lemon toddy: Go for a non-alcoholic version of this with just hot water, ginger, honey or maple syrup and lemon juice. If you prefer the alcoholic version then add a splash of whiskey.
Pomegranate Spritz: This fizzy drink with prosecco or sparkling water, pomegranate juice and a rosemary sprig of taste and aroma is the perfect drink to enjoy as a start to your house-parties.
Grog: Four ingredients and the most bone-warming drink of your lifetime. Pour dark rum, hot water, sugar for taste, and lemon juice and its ready!