7 reasons why you should try using Japan-certified buckwheat pillows

Subhadrika Sen
Buckwheat pillows called sobakawa are made with hulled outer seeds of buckwheat and have several benefits when used.
It supports the neck and spine by adjusting itself to the natural shape your body.
It stays cool in humid climate offering you a well ventilated surface to sleep on.
With time you can add buckwheat to make it firmer or remove to make it softer.
Buckwheat pillows are associated with traditional Japanese lifestyle.
Buckwheats are natural, organic, biodegradable and resistant to mites.
It is a good surface to rest if you have stiff shoulders or headache.
These are perfect accompaniments for households having futons to sleep in.