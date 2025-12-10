How did eggnog become a Christmas tradition?

Udisha
What is an eggnog?
Eggnog is a classic winter drink, made primarily using dairy products. This rich and creamy has now became a traditional Christmas drink with a lot of history.
A bit of history
The beverage dates back to the 14th century when "posset", an ancestor of the modern eggnog, was a famous drink in Britain, especially among the aristocrats. Hence, it is often linked to the medieval drink which was non-alcoholic.
How did it become popular?
Later, around four centuries later, the hot beverage made with milk, cream and eggs was spiced with rum when the drink became famous amongst American colonies. Eggnog became known as a drink that warmed the body during cold winter months.
A Christmas classic!
Eggnog slowly became a Christmas staple because of the rich and often luxurious ingredients such as nutmeg, caramel and cinnamon, making it a rare indulgence tucked away safely only to be brought out during the festival.
Some fun fact
According to popular folklore, America's first President, George Washington, served eggnog during the holiday season.