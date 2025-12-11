4 mistakes you should not make while doing cardio workout

Udisha
The before and after
Before starting an exhaustive workout such as cardio, it is important that you do your warm ups to prepare your body muscles. Once done, do not skip the cool-down either because that just makes your muscles sore.
Repeating the same thing
Sticking to the exact same cardio routine day in and day out is bad for your body. Repetition leads to the wear and tear of the same muscles without giving it the time to heal. Variety helps you address more problems and is also easy on your mental health.
Not doing strength training
If you want to lose body fat, cardio is not the only way to go. Strength training is equally important since it boosts metabolism. So, do not neglect strength workouts.
Not resting enough
Continuous cardio training does more harm than good to your body. It is very important to not overdo the cardio workout and give yourself adequate rest so that your muscles can heal, preventing any injury.