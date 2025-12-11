4 places in the world famous for their Christmas tree lighting celebrations

Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro is known for its Christmas decorations and festive vibes. However, what has grabbed the attention since 1996 is the giant, metal Christmas tree that floats on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon. In fact, the tree is a Guinness World Record holder for the largest floating tree. The Christmas tree is decked up with massive lights while fireworks complete the show.