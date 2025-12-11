4 places in the world famous for their Christmas tree lighting celebrations

Udisha
Rockefeller Center, New York City, USA
This world famous Christmas tree lighting ceremony is one of the highlights of the annual festival. A huge Norway Spruce is decked up with all sorts of lights and decorations which reveal itself in a spectacular show that draws several visitors from all over the world.
Trafalgar Square, London, UK
Another world renowned Christmas tree lighting event, this too has a giant spruce tree that Norway's Oslo gifts to the English city every year. This gifting ritual historically signifies the continuation of friendship despite the war, and has now become one of the most precious Christmas traditions.
Galeries Lafayette, Paris, France
Here, a magnificent tree, which hangs from the dome of the Art Nouveau has become a iconic holiday tradition that many come to watch. The Christmas tree is dressed up in extravaganza, bringing in the holiday cheer perfectly.
Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rio de Janeiro is known for its Christmas decorations and festive vibes. However, what has grabbed the attention since 1996 is the giant, metal Christmas tree that floats on the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon. In fact, the tree is a Guinness World Record holder for the largest floating tree. The Christmas tree is decked up with massive lights while fireworks complete the show.