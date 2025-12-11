7 creative ways to upcycle old scarves

Subhadrika Sen
If your shoes hurt you, then cut pieces from scarf fabric and stitch them onto your shoes to form a comfortable bedding.
Cut pieces from the scarf to turn them into bag handle wraps, tussles or charms.
Stitch 2-3 scarves and make a patched up quirky pillow cover.
Use a scarf as your headband or a turban wrap.
Use cut pieces of scarf fabrics to make fabric jewellery like beaded necklace, ear-rings, rings, bracelets or bun sticks.
Revamp your old scarves by stitching it to a belt and your would have a scarf belt to go with your chic dresses.
Use a good quality scarf, preferably made of fleece, silk or satin as a gift wrap according to the Japanese Furoshiki style.