7 creative ways to upcycle old scarves

Subhadrika Sen

If your shoes hurt you, then cut pieces from scarf fabric and stitch them onto your shoes to form a comfortable bedding.

Cut pieces from the scarf to turn them into bag handle wraps, tussles or charms.

Stitch 2-3 scarves and make a patched up quirky pillow cover.

Use a scarf as your headband or a turban wrap.

Use cut pieces of scarf fabrics to make fabric jewellery like beaded necklace, ear-rings, rings, bracelets or bun sticks.

Revamp your old scarves by stitching it to a belt and your would have a scarf belt to go with your chic dresses.

Use a good quality scarf, preferably made of fleece, silk or satin as a gift wrap according to the Japanese Furoshiki style.

