K-Pop Demon Hunters: 4 movies and tv shows about girl bands

Dharitri Ganguly
As the K-Pop Demon Hunters grab three nominations at the Golden Globes including best animated feature and best original song for a movie, along with a somewhat rare streaming nod in the newer cinematic and box office achievement category, we list four other films and tv shows about girl bands.
Pitch Perfect
In this 2012 movie, a college freshman joins an all-female a cappella group, The Barden Bellas, as they try to win the national championship, blending comedy, music, and friendship.
Freakier Friday
Fridays are definitely getting freakier as 22 years have passed by after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter and will soon have a stepdaughter too. a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice.
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six is a fictional account of a legendary '70s rock band, which explores the rise and fall of the iconic group and the tumultuous relationship between its two lead singers.
Dreamgirls
Dreamgirls is a classic story of a Detroit girl group called The Dreamettes, from the 1960s, as they navigate fame, love, and racial barriers in the music industry.