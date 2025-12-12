5 nourishing DIY handcreams for dry hands this winter

DEBOLINA ROY
One might say this ultra-rich balm is a "rescue" for severely dry, cracked hands. How to do it? By melting shea butter with a little coconut oil, allowing it to cool for a bit, and then whipping it to a creamy consistency. Shea butter is a very good skin food, while coconut oil is the skin's very own moisture locker.
If the skin is irritated or inflamed due to the cold winter, then one can soothe it by mixing pure aloe vera gel with a few drops of sweet almond oil and vitamin E. Aloe helps quickly to cool and calm the area that is uncomfortable. At the same time, vitamin E is the one that fixes the cracks and brings back the skin's suppleness.
Once you have tried washing your hands for a few minutes and noticed they're dry, you should think about melting beeswax with warm olive oil to create a simple protective cream. Beeswax is what makes the skin "tight", but at the same time prevents it from drying out. On the other hand, olive oil is a very good emollient, and it makes the skin soft again.
Deep hydration can be achieved through the melting of cocoa butter and the mixing of it with avocado oil to make a buttery, luxurious cream. Avocado oil is loaded with essential fatty acids, which facilitate the repair of damaged. Simultaneously, cocoa butter will be the one to provide moisture for a long time in the future. This is definitely one of the best DIY handcreams for dry hands if you have rough patches or flaky skin.
Combine two tablespoons of petroleum jelly with one teaspoon of olive oil. Mix until completely blended and smooth. Petroleum jelly is one thing that is very good at trapping moisture. Olive oil, on the other hand, supplies the skin with the necessary nutrients.