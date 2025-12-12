5 nourishing DIY handcreams for dry hands this winter

Avocado Oil & Cocoa Butter Hydrating Blend

Deep hydration can be achieved through the melting of cocoa butter and the mixing of it with avocado oil to make a buttery, luxurious cream. Avocado oil is loaded with essential fatty acids, which facilitate the repair of damaged. Simultaneously, cocoa butter will be the one to provide moisture for a long time in the future. This is definitely one of the best DIY handcreams for dry hands if you have rough patches or flaky skin.