5 underrated roles from Rowan Atkinson’s movies that deserve more hype

DEBOLINA ROY
Rowan plays a nervy, mildly incompetent Foreign Office representative in this James Bond film. His comic timing is so good that it takes the scene away and makes it one of the very first gems of Rowan Atkinson’s movies that didn’t get the proper recognition.
In this film, he is a dramatic, self-absorbed stage actor who bullies the lead and is loud and exaggerated in his humour. The loud, exaggerated humour is a fun contrast to his later silent style.
As the hotel manager frantically tries to control chaos during the witches’ gathering, Rowan delivers hysterical reactions and physical comedy that many viewers don’t realise are his.
His role as the anxious, tongue-twisted priest officiating a wedding is brief but very memorable. The awkward moments and the stumbling of words are Atkinson gold in its purest form.
Rowan is an extremely eccentric Italian tourist with bizarre habits and unpredictable energy. It’s one of the most outrageous characters in Rowan Atkinson’s movies, yet it is often forgotten.