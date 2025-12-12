5 underrated roles from Rowan Atkinson’s movies that deserve more hype

Nigel​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Small-Fawcett: Never Say Never Again

Rowan plays a nervy, mildly incompetent Foreign Office representative in this James Bond film. His comic timing is so good that it takes the scene away and makes it one of the very first gems of Rowan Atkinson’s movies that didn’t get the proper recognition.