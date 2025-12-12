Kunel Gaur's ongoing Delhi exhibition draws from Y2K aesthetics

Subhadrika Sen
Signs of Life is an amalgamation of four series namely Colour Field Studies, Interface Portraits, KUMI and Tile Assemblies.
Through the works, the artist traces how contemporary life is shaped by structures, codes and systems with engineered at which lies in the cusp of neither entirely human nor purely mechanical.
Gaur delves in themes of vulnerability, visual logic, Japanese visual culture, Y2K aesthetics and cultural inheritance.
The artist uses his specialization in multi-disciplines to navigate through identity, memory and emotion.
Visit Signs of Life at Method Delhi till January 25, 2026