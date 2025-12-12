The real disadvantages of milk tea with sugar; 4 things no one warns you about

DEBOLINA ROY
Making sugar with milk tea's caffeine adds to the blood-sugar quickening and thus drops sharply. The consequences of this are tiredness, a bad mood, and increased sugar craving, which is among the biggest disadvantages of milk tea with sugar for those who drink it daily.
The process of inflammation and oil production can be triggered by the combination of dairy and refined sugar. For a great number of people, it causes breakouts, dullness, and uneven skin texture; things that you may not have thought of being related to milk tea.
Tea is a source of tannins, which lessen the body's capability to absorb iron. When taken with milk and sugar, the impact is intensified, thus it becomes a problem for those with low iron levels or tiredness.
Milk has calories, and sugar has empty carbs. Consuming sweetened milk tea on a daily basis can gradually be a source of your weight gain without you realizing it; one of the most underrated disadvantages of milk tea with sugar.