The real disadvantages of milk tea with sugar; 4 things no one warns you about

DEBOLINA ROY

Blood​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ sugar spikes

Making sugar with milk tea's caffeine adds to the blood-sugar quickening and thus drops sharply. The consequences of this are tiredness, a bad mood, and increased sugar craving, which is among the biggest disadvantages of milk tea with sugar for those who drink it daily.

Can aggravate acne & skin problems

The process of inflammation and oil production can be triggered by the combination of dairy and refined sugar. For a great number of people, it causes breakouts, dullness, and uneven skin texture; things that you may not have thought of being related to milk tea.

Interferes with iron absorption

Tea is a source of tannins, which lessen the body's capability to absorb iron. When taken with milk and sugar, the impact is intensified, thus it becomes a problem for those with low iron levels or tiredness.

Higher risk of weight gain

Milk has calories, and sugar has empty carbs. Consuming sweetened milk tea on a daily basis can gradually be a source of your weight gain without you realizing it; one of the most underrated disadvantages of milk tea with ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌sugar.

