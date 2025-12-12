Who's Kat Stickler, John Mayer's influencer girlfriend? 7 things you need to know

Udisha
Who is Kat Stickler?
Kat Stickler, who is currently dating musician John Mayer, is a content creator who shares funny and motherhood content on social media with her millions of followers.
A single mom
The 31-year-old used to be married to Mike Stickler and the two share a daughter, Mary Katherine, nicknamed MK.
Age difference
Kat Stickler is 17 years younger than John Mayer, 48, and the two are keeping a low-profile, revealing almost nothing about their relationship.
Life dreams
Also known for her comedy videos, Kat had once revealed in an interview that she had always dreamed of performing on Saturday Night Live.
Dating history
After her divorce from Mike in 2021, Kat Stickler dated Cameron Walker but they broke up shortly. She then dated Jason Tartick but the two broke up last year, in 2024.
Work
Besides being a full-time content creator, Kat Stickler is the co-owner and investor of natural water enhancing brand, Stur Drinks.
Low-key romance
According to sources, it was John Mayer who initially pursued Kat Stickler. The couple have been spotted together publicly a couple of times but have kept it extremely discreet.