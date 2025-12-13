4 plants you should have in your kitchen garden

Udisha
Tulsi or Basil
Tulsi or basil is a widely used herb in continental cuisine with several health benefits as well. In India too, the herb is used in curries and is revered for its medicinal value.
Coriander
A staple in Indian cuisine, coriander plant is a easy one to grow at home and is a must have in your kitchen garden. Also known as cilantro, it is a versatile herb that is used in several other cuisines that you can make at home.
Pudina or Mint
A versatile herb, mint leaves is used in both drinks and cuisines of all sorts. Especially useful during summer months, mint leaves can be used to make chutneys and teas as well, so you should definitely grow this at home.
Curry Leaves
More commonly used in South Indian cuisine, this herb has a very unique flavour that is used in Indian curries, rice and classic dishes such as sambar, dosa and more.