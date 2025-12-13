4 ways to make your home-made golgappas healthier

Subhadrika Sen
No fried, go baked: Baked golgappas are way healthier than frying it in oil. You can also add in multi-grain or whole wheat to your batter before baking.
Fresh flavoured water: Always make flavoured water fresh with kitchen herbs, lemon juice, ginger and less salt.
Choose healthier filling: Instead of boiled potatoes, use chickpeas, corn, edamame, paneer or tofu which add protein and fibre instead of just carbohydrates.
Add gut-friendly ingredients: You can also turn your basic golgappa into a gut-friendly home-made yogurt-rich meal.