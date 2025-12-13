5 hacks to thicken your hot chocolate

Subhadrika Sen
More chocolate: Use more chocolate and less milk to give your hot chocllate a thick texture.
Mashed banana: Add mashed banana to chocolate and milk to make a thick, creamy and healthy hot chocolate.
Cream: Add fresh cream so that the hot chocolate concoction thickens.
Cornstarch: Make a slurry with 1-2 tablespoon of cornstarch with milk and add it to the hot chocolate concoction.
Condensed Milk: For a creamy and sweet hot chocolate, add condensed milk to get a velvety smooth texture and added sweetness.