5 hydration myths that are ruining your winter glow

DEBOLINA ROY
Cold weather may make you feel less thirsty, but your body still needs water. Dehydration can still be felt when the skin is dry, flaky, and looks tired.
Coffee, tea, and hot chocolate may be enjoyable, but they don’t hydrate as well as plain water, and caffeine can make you lose more water.
Topical products are like little jars that keep the moisture in, but hydration definitely comes from inside. No water, no glow, no matter how rich the cream.
Dryness is most likely dehydration, which is a lack of water, not oil. If there isn’t enough water, oils are just sitting on the surface.
Heaters take away the moisture from the air and your skin. This is slowly but surely making dehydration worse throughout the whole winter season.