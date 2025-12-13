5 staple ingredients in Sicilian food

Subhadrika Sen
Ricotta cheese: made with sheep’s milk is often sprinkled over cannoli or cassatas.
Citrus blast: Sicily is famous for its citruses. Oranges, lemons, and more are often used in savoury dishes and desserts.
Olive oil: is the ingredients which kicks off any Sicilian dish. From sauces, curries, fries, to dressings, all have it.
Eggplant: gives flavours to authentic Sicilian cuisine like caponata or pasta alla Norma.
Seafood: forms a major part of its staple diet with popular items like sardines, tuna, swordfish and anchovies available in every other diner.