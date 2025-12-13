5 symbolic meanings of a Japanese umbrella

Subhadrika Sen
Protection
The wider the canopy, the more protection against bad luck and evil eyes.
Romance
Sharing an umbrella is a romantic gesture in Japan. It signifies closeness, protection and emerging love.
Closeness to Nature:
Observe the pattern of opening the umbrella and it will resemble a blooming flower. It means one should respect nature, craftsmanship and co-exist with nature peacefully.
Fragility
Being made of bamboo, paper and thread which crumbles away easily it represents the impermanence around us, the changing nature of moments and teaches us to appreciate and value the present.
Status:
These umbrellas represent the social strata of the person carrying it, be it aristocracy, geisha or samurai.