5 unknown facts about flamingos

Subhadrika Sen
Milk producers: Male and female flamingos produce milk to feed their young ones.
Bend it like a Flamingo: A flamingo has its knee hidden high up near the body and what is visible is actually the ankle.
Heated up: Flamingos have a biological ability to survive high heat due to the heat-tolerant tissues.
Born Gray: Flamingos are naturally gray in colour but with time turn pink as they consume algae and crustacean which contain carotenoid.
One-leg sleepers: Flamingos sleep while standing on one leg. Studies have shown that their anatomy supports the same without any muscle effort.