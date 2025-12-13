5 unknown New Year traditions around the globe

Eating​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 12 Grapes at Midnight: Spain

Wherever you go in Spain at the stroke of midnight, you will certainly see people munching on a handful of grapes. On the one hand, each grape symbolizes one lucky month of the year. On the other hand, if you manage to finish all 12 grapes, then luck will be with you for sure.