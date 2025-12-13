5 unknown New Year traditions around the globe

DEBOLINA ROY
Wherever you go in Spain at the stroke of midnight, you will certainly see people munching on a handful of grapes. On the one hand, each grape symbolizes one lucky month of the year. On the other hand, if you manage to finish all 12 grapes, then luck will be with you for sure.
To welcome the New Year, Irish people hit their kitchenware. According to the belief, the sound of the banging action has the power to repel evil spirits and sweep away bad vibes, thus making room for good luck and protection.
When celebrating Le Réveillon, French families like to go for the combination of oysters and Champagne. Oysters stand for plentitude, whereas Champagne indicates celebration and delight for the future year.
At Hogmanay, the first person to step into a house after the arrival of midnight is the one who brings luck. It is said that a dark-haired visitor bringing things like coal or whiskey can ensure not only warmth but also prosperity and protection.
At the beginning of a new year, people in Mexico pick the colors of their underwear according to the wishes they want to come true: Red for love, yellow for happiness, green for wealth, white for peace. What you wear reflects what you wish for.