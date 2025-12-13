6 different types of local mutton recipes in India

Udisha
Kosha Mangsho, West Bengal
Ask any Bengali what's on their Sunday menu and the answer most probably would be, Kosha Mangsho. A slow-cooked mutton known for its thick grave and a red hue, this dish id incomplete without potatoes. This flavourful classic dish is often enjoyed with steaming hot rice or luchi (maida puri).
Rogan Josh, Kashmir
A classic mutton dish, this dish carried the scent of Kashmir with it. Cooked using Kashmiri spices and red chillies, the slow braised mutton recipe is known for its light, water-like gravy with its rich variety of taste.
Laal Maas, Rajasthan
A rich delicacy from Rajasthan, Laal Maas is a rich, spicy dish that is made with Mathania chilies and is marked by its dark red colour. The smoky flavour of the dish is derived from the smoked charcoal that is spruced up with some ghee.
Nalli Nihari, North India
Traditionally a dish that was consumed by Mughal soldiers early in the morning, this slow-cooked dish used to be cooked overnight. The ritual still continuous and is prepared for breakfast. Mutton Nalli or born-marrow is the hero of the dish that is a heaven of aromas and flavours.
Mutton Kuzhambu, Tamil Nadu
This classic mutton dish from Tamil Nadu's Chettinad, has classic South Indian flavours such as fennel seeds and coconut. Usually paired with rice, dosai or idiyappam, this dish is flavour-rich and spicy.
Ahuna Mutton, Bihar
The most famous Champaran style mutton, this dish is cooked in a sealed handi (earthenware pot). A classic slow-cooked recipe, no water is used to cook this dish, the mutton cooks in the juices released by itself and the added spices, which gives a unique, earthy texture.