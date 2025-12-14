5 easy ways to save money during holiday travel this season

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most impactful measures of how to save money when taking a trip during the festive season is to book in advance or be flexible with the dates. Usually, flights during less popular days and hours of the day that are not busy are significantly cheaper.
It is very important to pack light if you want to keep your holiday budget in check. There are several airlines that impose charges on checked baggage; hence, it is mandatory to carry only essentials in order to reduce the hidden costs, and therefore, travel expenses will still be under control.
Once the decision has been made to fly to or from an airport close to you, the price of the ticket can be lower. In addition to that, choosing an indirect route or overnight travelling can be another great option to save money on holiday travel without giving up the experience.
Only by living outside of the city centre or utilizing short-term rentals is it possible to minimize the spending on lodging. Among the simplest ways of saving money during travel are strategic accommodation choices.
Expenses related to eating and entertainment during holidays are quite high. To keep the budget balanced, travellers should plan their meals ahead and prioritize the free or low-cost attractions that will still allow them to enjoy the destination.