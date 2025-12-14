5 pantry essentials you should always have in your kitchen

Team Indulge
Lentils or beans
These are so versatile that you can whip up everything from protein-rich soups and hearty stews to comforting curries and refreshing salads.
Spices
Make sure your pantry is stocked with basic spices like cumin, salt, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander, and black pepper.
Oil or butter
Keep oil or butter on hand, even the simplest meal needs one or the other to come together.
Garlic and onions
These humble ingredients are the foundation of flavour in countless recipes, sautéed, roasted, or caramelised, they never fail to deliver.
Eggs
Eggs are a lifesaver when you’re short on time but hungry. Whip up a quick omelette, scrambled eggs, or bhurji in minutes and you are good to go.