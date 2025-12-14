5 things to know about cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur

Udisha
Early career
Renowned cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur began working at just 17 as a radio jockey. Soon, he shifted to television and was a VJ on Channel V.
Cricket broadcasting
His fame came after he began hosting pre-match chat shows and live programmes like Extraaa Innings T20 for high-profile tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Also an actor!
Gaurav Kapur has also ventured into acting and can be seen in popular films like Darna Mana Hai (2003), A Wednesday (2008), and Kai Po Che! (2013).
Chat show
The cricket presenter began the YouTube series, Breakfast with Champions, where he hosts top tier sports personalities for a candid chat.
Dating life
44-year-old Gaurav Kapur is currently dating actor Kritika Kamra who recently made their relationship Instagram official by putting up a subtle yet telling post.